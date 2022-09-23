Nigeria coach Jose Peseiro has explained the injury suffered by Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi ahead of their friendly match against Algeria.

Peseiro clarifies injury suffered by Ndidi

Reveals his decision to release the player

Confirms talks with Leicester fitness coach

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old became the latest player to withdraw from the Super Eagles squad for the friendly against the Atlas Lions at Oran Olympic Stadium on September 27 after sustaining an injury. Despite arriving in the team's training camp, Nigeria Football Federation confirmed in a statement the tough-tackling player will return to Leicester City after picking up an injury and wished him a quick recovery.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: His departure means Peseiro will only have Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi, and Richard Onyedika as the midfielders available for the match. The Super Eagles are also missing the services of forwards Victor Osimhen and Umar Sadiq as well as Leon Balogun, Ahmed Musa, Emmanuel Dennis, Henry Onyekuru, and Samuel Chukwueze.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "Because we have that connection with Leicester [City], their fitness coach said to our fitness coach that he [Ndidi] complained in the last match [against Tottenham Hotspur], the 62-year-old Portuguese told NFF TV.

"When Ndidi came, he did training without intensity, a small training but with conditions, but he kept feeling something in his hamstring.

"After yesterday's session, I thought it was better not to use him. I don't want to go use a player in a friendly match only to see him sustain more injury. It is for that reason he went back to Leicester today [Thursday], for him to recover more faster."

WHAT NEXT FOR NDIDI? The latest injury setback could be a huge blow to Leicester, who are currently languishing at the bottom of the Premier League table with one point from seven matches. The Foxes have lost six matches and are yet to taste victory. Ndidi could miss their next league assignment against Nottingham Forest at King Power Stadium on October 3. He will, however, hope to be fit and available for Nigeria, when they take on Portugal in a friendly at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 17.