Ndidi and Iheanacho help Leicester City demolish Mikel’s Stoke City

The Nigeria stars were on parade as the King Power Stadium outfit secured a comfortable victory over the Potters

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho featured in ’s 4-0 demolition of John Obi Mikel’s in Saturday’s tie.

Ndidi started for the Foxes in a 4-5-1 formation and starred in the midfield along with Harvey Barnes, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans and Marc Albrighton.

Former captain John Obi Mikel was handed a starting role for the Potters and was one of the standout performers for his side.

Iheanacho was a second-half substitute and made his contribution for the King Power Stadium outfit in the game.

The match started with both sides aiming to outwit each other but goals did not come until the 34th minute when James Justin broke the deadlock after he was set up by Praet.

Stoke frustrated several efforts from the King Power Stadium outfit to increase their lead as the first half ended 1-0.

After the restart, Leicester continued their domination and deservedly got their second goal at the hour mark through Albrighton.

In the 79th minute, Ayoze Perez further increased Leicester’s lead, firing his effort past hapless goalkeeper Josef Bursik after receiving a fine assist from Timothy Castagne.

Barnes then sealed the victory with nine minutes left to full-time to ensure Leicester advanced into the next round of the competition.

Ndidi featured from start to finish and had 82 touches on the ball, made two tackles, struck three shots and had an 82 percent successful pass rate.

Mikel, who recently returned from an injury, was also on parade for the entirety of the game and made four interceptions, one clearance, struck one shot but couldn't help his side avoid the huge defeat.

Iheanacho featured for eight minutes after replacing Barnes in his 16th appearance this season across all competitions for Leicester.

Ndidi and Iheanacho will hope to feature for the King Power Stadium outfit in their Premier League game against on January 16.

Mikel, meanwhile, will be expected to help Stoke bounce back to winning ways when they square off against in a Championship outing.