Ndengane, Kewuti, Human, Hlongwane: Ex-Orlando Pirates star joins Maritzburg United together with three others

The Team of Choice have moved in to replace the star players they recently lost to some Gauteng giants

Maritzburg United have confirmed the signing of former Orlando Pirates defender Alfred Ndengane from Marumo Gallants while also welcoming three other new players.

South Africa youth international midfielder Rowan Human has also joined the Team of Choice after spending a season in Israel where he was at Beitar Tel Aviv Bat Yam, on loan from top-flight side Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Also joining Maritzburg is midfielder Zukile Kewuti who was at AmaZulu last season while on loan from Cape Town City.

Another midfielder, Lifa Hlongwane, arrives at Maritzburg from Black Leopards as coach Ernst Middendorp beefs up his squad for next season.

“Whether it is Alfred or Zukile or Lifa or Rowan, they all fit into our expectations in that they have played frequently at their previous clubs,” Middendorp told Maritzburg United website.

“They are not coming here trying to find competitiveness, they have played regularly at their former clubs, meaning it will be easier for them to come into selections here for our squad, in our team.

“Alfred is an experienced player, he’ll give us leadership at the back. Rowan Human is a player coming back from Israel, having had a good successful time with Bidvest Wits before. Having played regularly in the starting XI in Israel.

“With Lifa we know his dribbling skills, his individual skill set, giving us the right dimension in front. Zukile I’m very happy about his flexibility in terms of different positions, using him in midfield, in the holding six role, or even on the left side as a wing-back or even as a full-back.

“I like these types of players, I’m happy to have these players here as additional members of the squad.”

The new signings come after the Team of Choice recently lost Bandile Shandu and Kwanda Mngonyama to Orlando Pirates.

They also transferred Thabiso Kutumela to Mamelodi Sundowns.

As they announced the new players, the club also welcomed back Maahier Davids, who returns to work as Middendorp’s assistant coach.

There were recent reports suggesting that Maritzburg is up for sale due to financial challenges but chairman Faroook Kadodia dispelled the rumours

“I can categorically state that there are no negotiations underway to sell the club and that there are no plans to sell the club,” said Kadodia.

“Recent media reports claiming we are looking to sell the club are not true, or have been twisted. This has the potential to create instability and therefore we would like to make it clear that it's business as usual for us - the team has already been hard at work for several weeks preparing for the 2021/22 season.”