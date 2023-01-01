Ndah: Orlando Pirates exit update amid Sassuolo links

The agent of Nigeria international Olisa Ndah has addressed rumours indicating that the defender is leaving Orlando Pirates.

Ndah's absence from the Sundowns match added fuel to his exit rumours

Sassuolo are the club linked with the former Akwa United star

The Super Eagles player is one of the best centre-backs based in Africa

WHAT HAPPENED? The dreadlocked centre-back was ruled out of the Buccaneers' clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday due to an injury according to the club.

There has been speculation about his future with Pirates, and Italian Serie A side Sassuolo have been credited with an interest in the gifted player.

Ndah's agent, Mike Makaab dismissed a fan's claims that the 24-year-old was leaving the Soweto giants during the current PSL transfer window.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "You are misinformed, he is injured," Makaab wrote on his official Twitter account, appearing to completely dismiss any prospect of an Ndah exit from Pirates.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ndah is one of the best centre-backs not only in South Africa but on the continent having played an important role in helping Pirates reach last season's Caf Confederation Cup final.

The dreadlocked defender is contracted to the Buccaneers until June 2024, and Sassuolo or any other club will have to purchase him from the Soweto giants next year if that want to recruit him before then.

The Soweto giants have indicated that Ndah will resume full training with his teammates at the end of this month.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR PIRATES?: The Buccaneers are set to square off with Cape Town City on January 7.

Pirates will be looking to return to winning ways in the PSL after succumbing to a 2-0 defeat to Sundowns.