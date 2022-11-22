Ndah: How Nigeria and Orlando Pirates star was offered to PSL clubs - Agent

Orlando Pirates star OIisa Ndah's agent Mike Makaab revealed that the ball-playing defender was offered to other clubs in the PSL.

Pirates showed the most interest in Ndah among the PSL clubs

Bucs signed Ndah following a conversation between Makaab and Irvin Khoza

Ndah has become a key defender for the Buccaneers

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nigeria international was among the top players in the Nigerian Professional Football League before he joined the Buccaneers from Akwa United.

Ndah helped Akwa clinch the 2020-21 Nigerian Professional Football League title and he was lauded as the best centre back in the league.

The dreadlocked player ended up joining Pirates ahead of the 2021-22 season and Makaab has opened up about what transpired before the move to the Houghton-based giants.

WHAT DID MAKAAB SAY?: “He was offered to a few clubs in SA, I don't want to mention names but he was offered to a few clubs and the only club that reacted in a serious and positive manner was Orlando Pirates," Makaab told Gagasi FM.

"The chairman (Irvin Khoza) and I had a discussion about Ndah and he asked me what I really felt about him

"And I told him, 'Listen you can never always be perfectly confident about any football player settling in the new environment'," he continued.

"But if ever I thought this was a perfect fit for Orlando Pirates, it was Olisa Ndah. Not only that, he (has) a wonderful character, he's a winner."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ndah quickly established himself as a regular in the Pirates team in his first campaign in South African football and he is now considered among the top centre-backs in the league.

His exploits at club level earned him a spot in the Nigeria squad that took part in the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon midway through last term.

The lanky player almost lifted a major trophy with the Buccaneers as the team reached the Caf Confederation Cup final where they were defeated by Morocco's Berkane on penalties.

Ndah has carried his good form into the current campaign and he was recently included in the Nigeria squad that faced Portugal last week, but he withdrew due to an injury.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR NDAH? Pirates players have been given some time off with the PSL having gone into a break due to the ongoing 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.

The 2022-23 PSL campaign will resume in the last weekend of next month with Pirates facing off with Mamelodi Sundowns on December 31.