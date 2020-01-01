Ncobo wants Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Khune punished by PSL for alleged violent conduct

A frustrated Amakhosi skipper is under the microscope for his behaviour during MTN8 action on the weekend

Former referee Ace Ncobo has urged the Premier Soccer League ( ) Disciplinary Committee to charge goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune for alleged violent conduct.

The offence was allegedly committed during last Sunday's MTN8 quarter-final match against as Chiefs came from a goal down to win 2-1.

Just as Chiefs conceded from Thabiso Kutumela's 35th minute curled effort, Judas Moseamedi who was anticipating a cross from his striking partner then began a run to join his teammates in celebrating the goal.

More teams

But with a beaten Khune sprawled on the ground, he then stretched his leg out toward Moseamedi.

After analysing video footage of the incident, Ncobo feels Khune committed an offence that warrants him to face the wrath of the league.

“As soon as the ball is out of play, it’s violent conduct. It doesn’t matter if you commit it with your small finger, your fist, your head or your foot," Ncobo told SuperSport's Extra Time as per News24.

"Violent conduct is punishable by a suspension whether or not a red card is shown during the match. That’s irrelevant, violent conduct must be punished with a suspension.

"If the referee has missed it on the day, we have a duty as the organising authorities [the PSL] to make sure that an incident like that is referred to the Disciplinary Committee for the appropriate action to be taken."

HALF-TIME:

KaizerChiefs 0-1 Maritzburg Utd#MTN8.

Khune was clearly not pleased... pic.twitter.com/DbSfQqjUjf — Lelo MZACA🇮🇹 (@LeloMzaca) October 18, 2020

It is yet to be seen if the PSL Disciplinary Committee will take the issue further.

Article continues below

If Khune is charged with violent conduct by the league and found guilty, he faces suspension for a few matches. That could be a blow to Chiefs who are reportedly depleted in their goalkeeping department.

Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is said to be back in his home country trying to sort out his passport and this could take could take long due to countrywide protests.

Currently, Bruce Bvuma is deputising Khune and is the only reliable and tested goalkeeper available.