Ncobo: PSL bring in former Safa presidential hopeful after losing Khuzwayo to Mamelodi Sundowns

Former Fifa referee Ace Ncobo has landed a role with the Premier Soccer League who recently lost Thami Khuzwayo.

WHAT HAPPENED?: The league announced Ncobo's appointment as the general manager of the organization on Tuesday evening.

The 55-year-old is making his return to the PSL having previously served as the general manager between 2008 and 2009.

The announcement was made through the following statement.

WHAT WAS SAID: "The PSL is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced administrator Andile “Ace” Ncobo, who joins the League in the capacity of General Manager in the Football Department," a statement read.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ncobo's appointment comes a few weeks after the organization lost top local football administrator Khuzwayo to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Khuzwayo served as the PSL's football competitions manager and he is now working for Masandawana as the assistant team manager.

Ncobo won the PSL Referee of the Season four times and he ran for the South African Football Association presidency in 2018.

However, he pulled out as he claimed to have been threatened and Danny Jordaan was re-elected unopposed.

WHAT IS NEXT?: The PSL action will continue this weekend with Friday's original Soweto Derby clash between Swallows FC and Orlando Pirates headlining the matches.

Prior to that, Sundowns will travel to Bloemfontein where they are scheduled to face Marumo Gallants on Thursday in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 clash.