Ncikazi would take responsibility for everything as Orlando Pirates' sole head coach - Chabalala

The Giyani-born player has welcomed the news of Davids' departure and he believes that the club is on the right path

Former Orlando Pirates star Tonic Chabalala has made it clear he is not a fan of the co-coaching situation at the Soweto giants and that he is open to Mandla Ncikazi taking sole charge of the team.



The Buccaneers were under the guidance of co-coaches Fadlu Davids and Ncikazi during the 2021-22 season with the duo leading the team to the Caf Confederation Cup final, but Bucs disappointedly finished sixth in the PSL.



However, Davids recently parted ways with Pirates after the club decided against extending his contract which is set to expire at the end of this month and Chabalala feels this is what the Soweto giants needed to move in the right direction.



“This is good news. That’s what I’ve been saying, that you can’t have two coaches,” Chabalala told Sowetan.



“It’s a no, no for me. You need to have someone who is going to take a decision on what needs to happen with the team and not two people pulling in different directions."



Pirates fans have called for both Davids and Ncikazi to leave the club due to the team's inconsistency in the PSL during the recent current campaign.



However, Chabalala, who was an integral member of the Bucs side which finished second in the PSL and reached the Caf Champions League semi-finals in 2006, is open to the idea of Ncikazi taking over as the sole head coach.



“If Mandla stays, he will be able to take the responsibility for everything that is happening with regards to the team," the retired defender said.



"If they give him a chance (Mandla), he will need a lot of support because if you don’t have the support you can’t go anywhere.”