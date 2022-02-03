Ncikazi reveals concerns over Orlando Pirates stars Lorch and Pule ahead of AmaZulu FC clash

Orlando Pirates co-interim coach Mandla Ncikazi has provided an injury update ahead of their Nedbank Cup clash with AmaZulu FC on Sunday.



The two teams will meet in the Last 32 match at the Mecca of South African football, Orlando Stadium as the current campaign resumes following a mid-season break.



Ncikazi revealed Vincent Pule is still out injured having suffered a Grade III tear of the quad while on nationality duty for Bafana Bafana in October last year.



The 52-year-old tactician also indicated that Thembinkosi Lorch is an injury doubt, while Zakhele Lepasa is still making his way back from a long term injury.



“Still, I haven’t had an opportunity of having the full team but it's better than what it was before," Ncikazi told the media.



"Pule is still out, Lepasa is back but not at his best yet, [Thembinkosi] Lorch, the same."



Lorch started two matches for Warriors during the recent inaugural DStv Compact Cup which was organised by the PSL and held during the mid-season break.



Ncikazi did not divulge whether the 2018/19 PSL Footballer of the Year picked up an injury during the Compact Cup, but he is optimistic that they will soon have a full-strength squad.



“I hoped this period would give us an opportunity but there was [DStv] Compact Cup, there is also the pandemic that is engulfing the whole country," he continued.



"So it is better than what it was before and hopefully we can be at full strength soon and Pirates can start playing with their best team without disrespecting other players that have been playing."