‘Ncikazi must leave even if Orlando Pirates win Caf Confederation Cup’ – Fans after Al Ahli win
Orlando Pirates fans have registered mixed feelings after the South African club defeated Al Ahli Tripoli 2-0 in the Caf Confederation Cup first leg semi-final encounter at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi on Sunday.
The Buccaneers scored their goals in the first half courtesy of Innocent Maela and Goodman Mosele to take a huge step towards reaching the final. Pirates, beaten finalists in the same competition in 2015, could have won by a larger margin had they converted many of their chances.
With the return leg set for Orlando Stadium next Sunday, Pirates fans were left divided by the outcome of the away game. While some feel co-coach Mandla Ncikazi should stay, others have opined the South African should leave alongside his technical bench even if he wins the continental competition.
Below is how Pirates fans reacted on Twitter after the away win.
Another fan opined if Pirates want to hire a new coach, they should keep Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids.
Meanwhile, another set of supporters have disagreed, insisting Ncikazi has done a good job with the Buccaneers and should stay beyond this season.
This fan has challenged Ncikazi to strive to bring Pirates on level terms with Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
With Pirates taking the advantage heading into the return leg, fans have also taken their time to congratulate the team and coach Ncikazi for the away win.
Should Ncikazi be in charge of Pirates beyond next season? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment box below.