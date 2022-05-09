‘Ncikazi must leave even if Orlando Pirates win Caf Confederation Cup’ – Fans after Al Ahli win

Orlando Pirates fans have registered mixed feelings after the South African club defeated Al Ahli Tripoli 2-0 in the Caf Confederation Cup first leg semi-final encounter at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi on Sunday.

The Buccaneers scored their goals in the first half courtesy of Innocent Maela and Goodman Mosele to take a huge step towards reaching the final. Pirates, beaten finalists in the same competition in 2015, could have won by a larger margin had they converted many of their chances.

With the return leg set for Orlando Stadium next Sunday, Pirates fans were left divided by the outcome of the away game. While some feel co-coach Mandla Ncikazi should stay, others have opined the South African should leave alongside his technical bench even if he wins the continental competition.

Below is how Pirates fans reacted on Twitter after the away win.

Even if we win the ccc, Ncikazi must still leave our institution — 36fifteen🦍 (@salim_sgo) May 8, 2022

I'm happy with the way we playing 😯😯 but I'm sad coz our Ncikazi and Davids might be here next season if we win this cup — Mava Mvoco Thiwani (@MavaThiwani) May 8, 2022

Orlando Pirates's game management is poor. Ncikazi and Fadlu are not Pirates material. — 015Native (@Tlangelani87) May 8, 2022

Another fan opined if Pirates want to hire a new coach, they should keep Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids.

Still want a change of personnel the by the bench, keep Fadlu and Ncikazi, but bring in a leader cos wow can’t be always present in the league. — Sipho Paul Pretorius (@sipsi_pretorius) May 8, 2022

Meanwhile, another set of supporters have disagreed, insisting Ncikazi has done a good job with the Buccaneers and should stay beyond this season.

Well done Orlando Pirates. You have seriously taken the country to the next level.



Mandla Ncikazi you are the one.. 🐐 — MorwaAMogoši (@SportsAlumni) May 8, 2022

Ncikazi ball getting pirates a caf trophy? — Lesego Bravo Ngobeni (@BravoLesego) May 8, 2022

The criticism of Madla Ncikazi and Faru David is not justified tbh with the way things are going for Pirates — Phoenix Nkosikhona Mnguni (@mnguni_phoenix) May 8, 2022

Congrats to Orlando Pirates. I'm so happy for Ncikazi! 👌🏿😁 — Mhlongo da Herbalist ☘ (@Qokani) May 8, 2022

Orlando pirates has done well. Ncikazi must just Ctrl C + Ctrl V what his done in this game from here on #UpTheBucs — 🧘‍♂️ 1Y3Z4 ✨ (@NendSudes__) May 8, 2022

Thank you Coach Ncikazi and Fadlu. You are following on the steps of Eric Tinckler and Roger De Sa.

Good luck on the next round. Score 1 and close shop — Skhumbuzo (@74Skhumbuzo) May 8, 2022

This fan has challenged Ncikazi to strive to bring Pirates on level terms with Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Ncikazi should be fighting to get Pirates to Sundowns standard,not to get Sundowns to drop down to Pirates level



It's not the names of players which you have that matters but how you use those players



Timothy molobi — Sello sa magana (@Sellosamagana) May 8, 2022

With Pirates taking the advantage heading into the return leg, fans have also taken their time to congratulate the team and coach Ncikazi for the away win.

Ncikazi with his Shoprite players to the CAFCC final #MothersDay#MiamiGP #TotalEnergiesCAFCC — Rick Sanchez (@Jivilakazi) May 8, 2022

Well done to Orlando Pirates.

We are half way there.

Sok'sele kancane! #orlandopirates — CYBER 24 🔥 (@cosmo4n) May 8, 2022

Ncikazi and Fadlu today they used their mind I like it 🤞🤞🤞🤞 good system for an away game #CAFCC — DANIEL 💀☠️ (@Muvhangotshedza) May 8, 2022

Well done Orlando Pirates. Bring it home boys!! — Serole Molefe (@serolenchabs) May 8, 2022

Congratulations Fadlu Davids on Orlando Pirates away win. You've been the difference in the technical team. https://t.co/S8qunSyxht — 🌐As A Man Thinketh (@Makgabo51758569) May 8, 2022

Should Ncikazi be in charge of Pirates beyond next season? Let us hear your thoughts in the comment box below.