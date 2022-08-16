Ncikazi makes wounded Orlando Pirates' objective clear ahead of Royal AM clash

The 2020-21 PSL Coach of the Season nominee believes Bucs have what it takes to overcome Thwihli Thwahla

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has stressed the importance of their clash with Royal AM on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers registered their maiden defeat of the season when they were lost 1-0 by Chippa United in a PSL match on Sunday.

Ncikazi made it known that they will be eyeing nothing but a victory when they face Royal AM at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

"That loss in the previous match [was a] good game without [getting] points," Ncikazi told Pirates' social media platforms on Tuesday.

"But it is important that we go to Royal AM, who are a very good team and the points. A win over Royal AM would be vital."

Thwihli Thwahla were among the best teams in the PSL last season - finishing third in the league - and Ncikazi expects the Durban side to test Bucs' strengths.

"Maybe it is important that we face opponents like Royal AM where our strengths will be really tested," he continued.

"I am sure our team is aware of the importance of the match and the points [at stake]. Though it is a good team, I think we have the capacity to get the three points."

Pirates failed to defeat Royal AM last season in what was Thwihli Thwahla's debut campaign in the top flight as the two teams drew 1-1 in Soweto and 2-2 in Durban.