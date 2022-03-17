Ncikazi laments Orlando Pirates 'sickness' following SuperSport United win

Orlando Pirates co-head coach Mandla Ncikazi described his side's poor finishing as a sickness following their win over SuperSport United on Wednesday night.

The Buccaneers had to fight back to defeat Matsatsantsa 3-2 in an enthralling Premier Soccer League encounter that took place at Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

Bucs were trailing 2-0 within the first 18 minutes of the game, but Deon Hotto scored twice to ensure that the first-half ended level with the team locked at 2-2 before Goodman Mosele snatched the hosts' late winning goal in stoppage time.

"We just make things very difficult for ourselves," Ncikazi told SuperSport TV after the five-goal thriller.

"It's not the first time. When we played the team against Swaziland, same scenario. I can count the number of games. We seem not to be good learners.

"I thought we had enough chances even first-half before we scored. We had enough chances. It's just that sickness. We had clear-cut chances."

Pirates went 2-0 down within the first eight minutes of their Caf Confederation Cup clash against Eswatini's Royal Leopards last month, but they fought back and secured a 6-2 win.

Ncikazi felt that it was nerve-wracking and believes his side should have scored six times against SuperSport who were put under pressure by Bucs after they took a two-goal lead.

"We are just failing with that important part of scoring but let me not sound ungrateful for the fightback that the players had. From two goals down and they come back and win the match," he continued.

"Congratulations to them, nerve-wracking. But it's the nature of the game. Not the prettiest of matches. The surface was not allowed which is why we went for competition and duel rather than trying to play pretty.

"If you look at the number of chances created, I don't think they created a lot of chances other than the last one that I saw now. But other than that you can count the chances that we created," he added.

"I think the team that deserved to win today is Pirates. Take the chances. Even the score would be six, according to my scale from the bench."