Ncikazi issues injury update on Orlando Pirates star Lorch ahead of Baroka FC clash

Orlando Pirates co-interim head coach Mandla Ncikazi has provided an update on Thembinkosi Lorch's injury ahead of their clash with Baroka FC on Thursday.



The Bafana Bafana international has been out injured since August this year having suffered a serious shoulder injury in a “freak accident” at home and it required surgery.



Ncikazi has now disclosed that the man nicknamed Nyoso has resumed training, but it remains unclear when he is likely to return to action for the Buccaneers.



“I’m happy that Lorch has started training with the team, but we’re still cautious because he has some processes he must go through,” Ncikazi said on the Ultimate Sport Show.



“He is back, he had a shoulder injury. You know there are these shoulder injuries that come out and go back.



“I had the same injury in my days, sometimes it heals on its own but based on the recommendation of our medical team, it was important that he does the surgery so that it doesn’t happen again," he explained.



“So one, we are avoiding contact with him, especially now. He’s playing but we make him neutral to avoid contact as much as possible.



“It looks promising and it looks positive and I’m hoping and wishing that he should be back soon.”



The 28-year-old started the 2021 Carling Black Label Cup clash against Kaizer Chiefs in August this year, but he missed the start of the current campaign due to the shoulder injury.



Ncikazi suggested that Lorch could play for Bucs this month when he was asked whether the talented player will be able to feature for the team before the mid-season break.



“I wish he was back tomorrow but we have to wait for medical advice. He has started training partially, he’s not going full contact,” he added.



“I’m hopeful that before the end of December, we’d love to see him playing to the best of his ability.”



Pirates will host Baroka at Orlando Stadium and a win over a struggling Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele side will take them to third place on the PSL standings.