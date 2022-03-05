Ncikazi insists Kaizer Chiefs were not better than Orlando Pirates in Soweto derby

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi insists Kaizer Chiefs were not the better side following their defeat in the Soweto Derby clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers saw their four-match unbeaten run in the Premier Soccer League come to an end when they lost 2-1 to Amakhosi at their iconic home ground, Orlando Stadium.

Kwame Peprah netted Bucs' consolation goal, while Reeve Frosler and Erick Mathoho netted as Amakhosi completed a league double over their archrivals this term.

"Disappointed with the result. We did not play the best of games, but still, I thought we created the better chances and, for whatever reason, we did not take them," Ncikazi told SuperSport TV.

"And the last one, it's easier to score than to miss. Whether it's a good save from the goalkeeper or whether it's us not placing it in the right place.

"It's highly disappointing. You would expect that the team would be tired, but I don't think we were tired, I just think we didn't take the chances.

"Even in the first half, there were chances one-on-one with the goalkeeper. You're breaking the line and getting beyond, but you're not taking the chances, which has been our problem."

Pirates have now failed to score in their last three PSL matches, and Ncikazi feels Amakhosi did not play better than his side on the day.

"Take the chances and you're not going to get many from these games like today. Disappointed we didn't take the chances, we were not a bad team," he continued.

"I don't think the opponent played better than us, they just scored the two goals, and I think the disappointing part is conceding from a set-piece.

"We worked so hard on that aspect because we know we're playing against an opponent that is strong, but it didn't work out. I'm just disappointed."

Ncikazi further explained why they substituted Ben Motshwari at half-time and introduced Abel Mabaso with the Buccaneers trailing 1-0 at the time.

"We had a problem building from the back. They didn't allow us to build from the back, I thought our two sixes were not accessible. We thought maybe a change in personnel, maybe somebody else," he added.

"When we build from the back, we have to progress the ball forward. We cannot only rely on breaking the lines because they were sitting on the block. That is why we changed."