Ncikazi hails Orlando Pirates for going into a bio-bubble before the fourth wave of Covid-19

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi says it has been “some weeks” since they entered into a bio-bubble to protect themselves from the coronavirus fourth wave which has hit South Africa.

Pirates isolated themselves before their Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs started battling with Covid-19 cases in their camp.

That has seen Amakhosi failing to fulfil two Premier Soccer League fixtures against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows, leaving them facing possible sanctions from the PSL.

With the heavily mutant Omicron coronavirus variant hitting South Africa, Pirates foresaw potential difficulties in honouring their matches and went into a bio-bubble.

“Let me thank our management because they were at the forefront. They showed leadership that is required,” said Ncikazi as per Kickoff.

“We have been in a bubble for some weeks which is a really expensive exercise. We have been affected and infected as a club because we are in the same country as all other teams.

“We are governed by the PSL who made the rules, and we will be guided by them if there is a change but currently, we have affected but the measures that have been made by our management in terms of the MDC players so that we are prepared in case it gets worse.

“We are in a bubble currently and one has to thank the management for their vision in trying to accommodate and help the situation.”