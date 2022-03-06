Ncikazi discloses Orlando Pirates' new target after giving up on PSL title following Soweto Derby loss

Orlando Pirates co-head coach Mandla Ncikazi has revealed his side's new target following their loss to Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby clash.

The Buccaneers saw their ambitions of challenging for this season's league championship take a knock when they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Amakhosi at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The narrow defeat has left Bucs in the fourth spot on the league standings - 19 points behind leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns, but the Soweto giants have a game in hand.

Ncikazi, who guided Lamotville Golden Arrows to a fourth spot finish in the PSL last season, has set his sights on finishing second with Pirates.

“Mathematically, it’s still possible [to finish second], as long we’re in that position [fourth] that we are in and the gap is not big,” Ncikazi told the media.

“It’s possible and we are not playing badly. We are playing well - it’s in the final third when we’re supposed to take decisions where we need to improve."

However, Ncikazi also pointed out that this can only stand a good chance of securing the runner-up spot if fix their goalscoring problem having scored once in their last three PSL games.

“We don’t have big problems, the only one problem we have is that we don’t put the ball in the net," the retired defender added.

"It’s still highly possible that we can still finish second and we’ll work for that.”

Pirates' next league game is against SuperSport United at home on March 16, but they are scheduled to play two cup games before they face Matsatsantsa.

The Buccaneers are set to face Marumo Gallants in a PSL encounter on Wednesday, before locking horns with Eswatini's Royal Leopards in the Caf Confederation Cup clash on March 13.