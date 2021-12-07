Orlando Pirates' 'desperation is creating panic around players' - Ncikazi

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has rallied his side to be “ruthless in front of goal” as they prepare to visit AmaZulu for a Premier Soccer League clash at Jonsson Kings Park Stadium.

Pirates arrive in Durban on the backdrop of blowing hot and cold in this league campaign and they face Usuthu who are in a similar position.

Ncikazi demands calmness from his attackers as he feels their desperation for results is creating panic in the team.

“I think it’s two desperate teams, desperate for points. If you consider how AmaZulu played their last match which I feel they should have won but they couldn’t score, that’s the same scenario with us in our previous match,” Ncikazi told Pirates’ media team.

“We know they are a good side but like I always say, if Pirates play the way they should play, dominate the match where we dominate and take the chances we create, we have a big chance of getting all the points.

“We just have to be ruthless in front of goal. We also have to be calm and take the chances. The fact that we are desperate, we also create panic around the players when we should be encouraging them to be more composed around the box as the only way of taking the chances we create.”

☠ "We need to be calm but ruthless."

To underline their inconsistency, Pirates have not recorded the same result in two straight games in their past six outings.

Their opponents AmaZulu have also struggled to win in their last four games which all ended in draws.

Usuthu midfielder Keagan Buchanan sounds frustrated by their line of draws.

“I think it’s going to be a tough game just like any other. And obviously playing against Pirates, they have good quality,” said Buchanan as per Phakaaathi.

“But they have also been playing a lot of draws like us. But it’s going to be a good game, with a good brand of football from the two teams. We just have to implement what the coach has planned and we know that we have been good, but we just need to get over the line and get three points.”

It will be the first time for Pirates and AmaZulu to meet this season.