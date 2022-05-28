‘Ncikazi and Davids must pack their bags’ – Agitated fans after Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League failure
Orlando Pirates supporters have upped their call to have co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids fired after the Soweto giants threw away a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 Premier Soccer League draw against Royal AM on Friday.
The Buccaneers raced into an early lead as Deon Hotto and Kwame Peprah found the back of the net within the first six minutes at Chatsworth Stadium but the hard fighting Thwihli Thwahla fought back in the second half and managed to grab two late goals through Thabo Matlaba and Mfundo Thikazi.
The result ended Pirates' chances of clinching a Caf Champions League spot and also put them at risk of missing out on continental football next season while it pushed Royal AM to the third spot on the 16-team table with 47 points from 30 matches.
Meanwhile, Pirates are sixth on the table with 44 points from 29 matches, and they will have to beat SuperSport United by five clear goals in their last fixture of the season at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Monday to stand a chance of making it to the Confederation Cup next season.
Below is how Pirates fans reacted on Twitter to the team’s inability to hold onto the two-goal lead.
Elsewhere, this fan called on Pirates supporters to start a petition to have Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids sent packing while another called for a national protest to force the management to fire the duo.
Another set of fans blamed the team’s poor tactics for the outcome of the game against Royal AM while another wondered whether Nkicazi is capable of masterminding a five-goal win against SuperSport United in their last game of the season.
This particular fan summed up Pirates’ problems by saying: “We do not have coaches” while another vowed to suspend his affiliation with the team if Ncikazi stays for another season.
Meanwhile, another set of supporters are against the decision to fire the 53-year-old South African coach insisting he needs time to turn things around at the club.
Is it time for Pirates to fire Ncikazi and his co-coach Davids and can the Buccaneers get the result they need against SuperSport to claim a spot in continental football?
