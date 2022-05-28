‘Ncikazi and Davids must pack their bags’ – Agitated fans after Orlando Pirates' Caf Champions League failure

The Buccaneers blew away their chance to qualify for Africa's top competition after Thwihli Thwahla scored two late goals at Chatsworth Stadium

Orlando Pirates supporters have upped their call to have co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids fired after the Soweto giants threw away a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 Premier Soccer League draw against Royal AM on Friday.

The Buccaneers raced into an early lead as Deon Hotto and Kwame Peprah found the back of the net within the first six minutes at Chatsworth Stadium but the hard fighting Thwihli Thwahla fought back in the second half and managed to grab two late goals through Thabo Matlaba and Mfundo Thikazi.

The result ended Pirates' chances of clinching a Caf Champions League spot and also put them at risk of missing out on continental football next season while it pushed Royal AM to the third spot on the 16-team table with 47 points from 30 matches.

Meanwhile, Pirates are sixth on the table with 44 points from 29 matches, and they will have to beat SuperSport United by five clear goals in their last fixture of the season at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Monday to stand a chance of making it to the Confederation Cup next season.

Below is how Pirates fans reacted on Twitter to the team’s inability to hold onto the two-goal lead.

Mandla Ncikazi must be fired with an immediate effect. — Nathi 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇷🇺🇵🇸 (@Nkosinathi_99) May 27, 2022

1.Ncikazi fail the Nedbank Cup

2.Nckazi fail the CAF Cup

3.Ncikazi fail to secure a place

in the CAF

So what Khoza is keeping those two for?

To humiliate us over and over?

Sometimes listen to the Fans for once,fire Ncikazi and Fadlu

with the immediate effect, fans

zthethile — Jane Dou (@JaneDou13) May 27, 2022

Ncikazi and Davids must pack their bags as soon as yesterday — Evans Nkoana (@EvansNkoana) May 27, 2022

Davids n Ncikazi yall may pack your bags pic.twitter.com/aaOIhwtv72 — Emma 🇿🇦 (@Emma_Tsebe) May 27, 2022

Hopefully this is the game that ushers fadlu and Ncikazi out. — Oga Donald (@donno5_) May 27, 2022

Ncikazi and Davids must pack their bags as soon as yesterday — Evans Nkoana (@EvansNkoana) May 27, 2022

Ncikazi and Fadlu needs to go to the stadium with their bags packed in their cars on Monday. — The Iron Duke (Unruly) 💜🖤💙 (@ScelonG) May 27, 2022

Ncikazi & Fadlue OUT. NOW !! — ☠️ (@mtonyama_n) May 27, 2022

Elsewhere, this fan called on Pirates supporters to start a petition to have Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids sent packing while another called for a national protest to force the management to fire the duo.

Can we start a petition to fire Fadlu and Ncikazi bafethu.#OrlandoPirates — Kaybee (@Kaybee_2307) May 27, 2022

Orlando Pirates is coachless and doesn't have a good management. I said both Ncikazi and Fadlu must Futsek we should organise a National Protest to have the Orlando Pirates management removed, Orlando Pirates coaches to be sacked.#Ncikazi — Ezile Lonz Ubane (@UbaneLonz) May 27, 2022

Another set of fans blamed the team’s poor tactics for the outcome of the game against Royal AM while another wondered whether Nkicazi is capable of masterminding a five-goal win against SuperSport United in their last game of the season.

We would've won this game if it wasn't for the bad tactics in the second half, coz we gave them more respect in the second half, made unnecessary changes and took off the attackers... Yhoo this is a very bitter pill to swallow 💔😢#ncikazi — Ezile Lonz Ubane (@UbaneLonz) May 27, 2022

Can somebody explain to us why Ncikazi Sub Hotto Peprah and Lorch Please What Was The Reason I Blame Him For This 2-2



Royal Am

Mamkhize

Andile Mpisane#DStvPrem

Jele — 🇿🇦Sboniso_iQadi (@Sboniso_iQadi) May 27, 2022

we really can't beat Supersport by 5-0 so now we're just a Top 8 team for this season.#Ncikazi — Ezile Lonz Ubane (@UbaneLonz) May 27, 2022

@orlandopirates Winning is in the blood but with Ncikazi and friend that is not the case.They are born losers.If you replace Hotto and Pepra definitely you ease pressure from opponents that's what happened against https://t.co/orRQmj8pQU Shoprite coaching they must GO NOW. — Garner Mbuyeleni (@MbuyeleniGarner) May 28, 2022

So after the substitutions, there was Motshwari, Mabaso, Makaringe, Mosele...... Aren't they all Anchors? If not it means we had 2 Anchors and 2 Attacking Midfielders?? No wingers! 🙆‍♀️ Fadlu and Ncikazi should come forward and explain Haikhona! 😱 @orlandopirates — Rigorous😐 (@Sicebi_SA) May 28, 2022

Mandla Ncikazi is shameless🤣🤣🤣 does he think he’s going to beat Supersport with a GD of 5🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Kaizer Chiefs x RSBerkane 🍊❤️✌🏾 (@tintswalomegacy) May 27, 2022

This particular fan summed up Pirates’ problems by saying: “We do not have coaches” while another vowed to suspend his affiliation with the team if Ncikazi stays for another season.

We do not have coaches. That's Orlando Pirates problem. — PABLO (@WonderMahlobo) May 27, 2022

If Mandla Ncikazi stays for another season then I'm suspending my whole affiliation with @orlandopirates



Nothing justifies him staying.



Thanks for your short service but the team is way bigger than your capabilities. Maybe in future you'd have learnt more. — Talk Law With Monare (@Setlago_Monare) May 27, 2022

Meanwhile, another set of supporters are against the decision to fire the 53-year-old South African coach insisting he needs time to turn things around at the club.

Keep Ncikazi next season Pirates 🤞 — Vutomi Nthane (@tomzanaNthane) May 27, 2022

Ncikazi tried but you can tell he is struggling to get it right, its up to Doctor Khoza to decide, i think they are trying to play a certain kind of football but their players are not well responding or maybe they don't have the correct type of players to their system — Bongani BabaKetsi Selepe (@0720772644) May 27, 2022

Phela Ncikazi had to prove himself that he is good to keep the job imagine being jobless, he deserves another season ko Pirates 🤞 — Vutomi Nthane (@tomzanaNthane) May 27, 2022

Pirates fans want Ncikazi and Fadlu to leave, Dr Irvin Khoza must ignore them and give these coaches another season. You can’t have a new coach every season and expect success — Pat (@PatBafo) May 27, 2022

Is it time for Pirates to fire Ncikazi and his co-coach Davids and can the Buccaneers get the result they need against SuperSport to claim a spot in continental football?

Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.