'Ncikazi and Davids causing division at Orlando Pirates' - Chabalala

Ex-Orlando Pirates skipper Tonic Chabalala believes the presence of co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids does more harm than good for the players.

The duo took over the reins at the club when German Josef Zinnbauer exited after inconsistency by the team at the beginning of the ongoing campaign.

The duo has been in charge on an interim basis and Bucs management has not yet appointed Zinnbauer's successor.

What has been said?

"We understand it's football, it changes, but I don’t think it will work with two coaches because each coach has his players who he understands well," Chabalala told iDiski Times.

"Having two coaches develops the division among the players, let’s say this week it’s Fadlu who is in charge, he will obviously field his players.

"There are players like Kwanda Mngonyama and Bandile Shandu and all these players, but I don’t know, maybe it’s because Fadlu knows them from Maritzburg.

"Despite the team winning the last game, they will change the line-up the following week. Yes, we know you can change, but not every week, even [when] the team is winning.

"I don’t have a concern about who must play or not, but at least there must be a team, a first eleven with players who we know they will deliver."

Chabalala on why Pirates are underperforming

The former PSL champions have played 19 games in the league and are placed second on the log with 30 points, 14 less than leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

"In my opinion, there is no consistency, I’m always saying this one thing, there is no team that can win if there’s no foundation, if you can look, week in week out they change starting line-ups," Chabalala stated.

"If you can check at Mamelodi Sundowns, they do change but bit by bit, they know their first eleven even though other players do well. They change a team slowly, but at Pirates, there’s nothing like that.

"At Pirates, you will see the new back-four this week, the following week you see different strikers, so you end up not knowing what’s the problem. And if it’s about building, it will take time for the team to come together."