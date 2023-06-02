Ncikazi adamant Orlando Pirates' Saleng should have won POTY - 'Judges should show us why Mokoena won'

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi believes Monnapule Saleng deserved the Player of the Year Award and not Teboho Mokoena.

Saleng was beaten to POTY award by Mokoena

Mokoena helped Downs win PSL as Pirates finished second

Ncikazi not satisfied with judges' decision

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates' Saleng and Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns were nominated for the prestigious annual award alongside goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

Mokoena and Williams helped Masandawana win their sixth consecutive Premier Soccer League crown, while Saleng played a crucial role in helping Bucs finish second.

Ncikazi argues the Sea Robbers attacker - who scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists - was more deserving of the award as opposed to the Brazilians' midfielder, who featured 24 times and scored once and provided an assist as well.

Williams managed to get 18 clean sheets in the concluded campaign, a domestic record.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Teboho Mokoena's work is there for everyone to see, I don’t want it to look like Pirates are against the success of Sundowns, however, according to me, the judges should clearly explain the things they use to choose these players," Ncikazi told Ukhozi FM.

"For example, if people see that Saleng has 11 goals and eight assists in the league but his counterpart [Mokoena] has one goal and one assist. They must explain which criteria or metrics that they use that we don’t know, which made Mokoena above Saleng, the problem is with the judges.

"I know Nkosinathi Sibisi has many Man of the Match awards and Saleng and Mokoena. But the judges should show us why {Mokoena won]. I don’t have a problem with Sundowns players being successful, this is a competition where others should succeed and others don't."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: At the awards gala, Saleng was named the MTN8's Last Man Standing.

The Bafana winger helped Bucs win the MTN8 and was nominated for the award alongside teammate Miguel Timm and George Maluleka of AmaZulu. The 25-year-old also played a crucial role in helping the Soweto giants win the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Saleng has a bigger task in ensuring Pirates stage a meaningful challenge for the PSL title next season.