Nchout makes Valerenga history with Norwegian Toppserien title win

The Cameroonian is the first African woman to win the trophy with the Oslo-based outfit, who claimed their first-ever league title

Ajara Nchout was left celebrating a unique feat on Sunday as she capped her second season at the club by inspiring Valerenga to a maiden Norwegian Toppserien title.

The international was signed on a two-year deal from Norwegian rivals Sanvikens in December 2018 and helped the club to two domestic runners-up medals in 2019 season.

The 27-year-old striker, whose contract runs out this month, is reportedly attracting interests from top clubs in Europe, including Spanish side .

A 3-2 defeat at Lyn last month delayed their title celebration despite already sealing European qualification spot, Valerenga, therefore, needed victory at Intility Arena to seal a maiden league diadem, which duly arrived with a 4-0 win against Arna-Bjornar.

Knowing a victory at home will guarantee their triumph, Jack Majgaard handed the Cameroonian her 14th start of the season following her fine contributions in their outings.

-bound Sherida Spitse aimed to bid farewell to the Toppserien on a high as she fired the hosts to an early lead from a fantastic free-kick that beat goalkeeper Moa Edrud after just four minutes.

In the 17th minute, opening goal scorer Spitse led another promising attack, and this time, she cleverly teed up Ingibjorg Sigurdardottir to double the lead for Valerenga.

After the restart, Nchout came close to scoring but she was denied inside the box by goalkeeper Edrud, who could not stop the third from substitute Celin Ildhusoy's rebound in the 64th minute.

Six minutes from time, Synne Jensen provided a fine pass for Catherine Bott to wrap up the victory with a 16-metre strike.

With the triumph at home, Valerenga edged runners-up Rosengard on a better goal difference (+seven) to their first league crown after both ended the 2020 season with 38 points from 18 games.

Despite not finding the net, Nchout lasted the duration and celebrated her first major silverware in Norway, scoring nine times in 17 league matches for the club this season.

The title also marked Nchout's first career league success in Europe after previously coming close in 2012-13 with WFC Rossiyanka in and Valerenga in 2019.

Having won the title, Nchout and her side will shift focus on claiming a maiden domestic double when they face Lillestrom in the Women's Cup final next Sunday.

Before the Cup final, they will continue their European campaign, with a Round of 32 clash against Danish giants Brondby, beginning with the first leg at home on Wednesday.