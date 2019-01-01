NBA superstar James Harden joins Dynamo and Dash ownership group in Houston

The Houston Rockets star has bought into the city's professional soccer team as a minority owner of the Dynamo and Dash

James Harden may be an NBA MVP, but he's now got ties to Major League Soccer as well.

The Houston Rockets star has bought into the of and Houston Dash of the National Women's Soccer League as minority owner in the two clubs.

Harden joins fellow celebrity athlete Oscar De La Hoya in the ownership group, which is headed by Gabriel Brener.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to join the ownership group of the Houston Dynamo and Houston Dash and proud to be a part of a club with tremendous history and a great future,” Harden said in a press release.

“Houston is my home now, and I saw this as a way to invest in my city and expand my business interests at the same time. Soccer in general, and especially MLS, have exploded in this country throughout my lifetime. I’ve been a fan of the game for several years, and I know that Houston has a massive soccer fanbase, so it was an easy decision for me when this opportunity arose.”

Harden joined the Rockets in 2012 from the Oklahoma City Thunder and has become one of the faces of the NBA since making the move to Texas.

“We are thrilled to welcome James into our club. He’s an icon in the Houston community, and not only is he a great basketball player, he has an extremely smart and savvy mind for business,” Brener said.

Article continues below

“James will bring a very unique perspective to our ownership group, and I’m looking forward to hearing his thoughts and opinions on the club going forward.”

The 29-year-old has a history of branching out from basketball and has a portfolio which includes the sports drink BodyArmor and Art of Sport (A.O.S.), a body- and skin-care brand for athletes, among others.

“James is already at the top of the game in his sport, so it’s only natural to want to take on new challenges beyond the court,” De La Hoya said. “He knows the drive and the determination it takes to be the absolute best, and I’m excited that he’s going to bring that attitude to our club.”