NBA star Kevin Durant becomes minority owner of NWSL club Gotham

Two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant has been announced as a minority owner of NWSL outfit NJ/NY Gotham FC, after the club confirmed an investment by the small forward's Thirty Five Ventures (35V) group.

The Brooklyn Nets star, alongside business partner Rich Kleiman, become the third different party to take a stake in the club since March.

Gotham, who last year reached the first round of the play-offs and the final of the NWSL Challenge Cup, are based out of neighbouring New Jersey to Durant's home turf, and Kleiman has said the pair are committed to forging success going forward.

What has Durant's business partner said?

“As a New York-based company, the opportunity for us to partner with a forward-thinking team like Gotham FC was a no brainer,” 35V co-founder Rich Kleiman said in a club press release.

“There’s been so much growth in the NWSL in recent years, and the chance to be a part of that growth and work directly with the Gotham FC executive team and players is really exciting."

Who else has a stake in Gotham?

Durant becomes the latest major sporting figure to acquire a stake in the Harrison-based outfit, with former USWNT star Carli Lloyd announced as a shareholder following last year's rebrand from Sky Blue.

Kristin Bernert and Karen Bryant were previously announced as co-owners in March too.

The majority owners remain Phil Murphy, the incumbent Governor of New Jersey, and his wife Tammy.

Are there any other NBA stars with stakes in clubs?

Durant is far from the first on-court superstar to take their professional acumen into a business setting within another sporting code, and follows on the heels of LeBron James, who is a minority stakeholder in Liverpool football club.

The Los Angeles Lakers veteran, four-time NBA MVP and star of Space Jam: A New Legacy, originally became involved with the Reds in 2011, as part of an agreement with Fenway Sports Group.

But last year, the man affectionately known as "King James" was brought into the club's ownership group by FSG, handing him a voice in their operations - and he was seen to be celebrating their recent Champions League success on Twitter only this week.

