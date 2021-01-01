Nazare: Kaizer Chiefs confirm Sao Tome e Principe defender's trial at Naturena

The 26-year-old defender is a free agent and has been without a club since December 2020

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed Sao Tome e Principe left-back Jardel Nazare is training with the club.

It is not yet clear for how long he has been training at Naturena and if he impresses, he could become coach Gavin Hunt’s first-ever Chiefs signing once the club’s transfer ban expires in June.

The defender has had previous stints in the lower leagues of Portuguese football and his last club was Georgian top-tier side FC Saburtalo Tbilisi whom he parted ways with in December 2020.

“Jardel Rodrigues Afonso Nazare from Sao Tome is currently training with Kaizer Chiefs,” said Chiefs in a mini statement.

Nazare who has also previously plied his trade in Lithuania was part of the Sao Tome squad which faced Bafana Bafana in back-to-back 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last November.

Those are the only two national team caps he has for Sao Tome.

The 26-year-old’s trial at Naturena places under uncertainty the futures of left-backs Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Yagan Sasman who have been struggling for game time this season.

Already, Hunt seems to have little confidence in Ntiya-Ntiya and Sasman has been fielding right-back Reeve Frosler and midfielder Philani Zulu as left-backs ahead of the duo.

Hunt is already preparing to invade the transfer market and bolster his squad which has been struggling in the Premier Soccer League this season.

The championship-winning coach has reportedly not rested interest in Stellenbosch’s Phathutshedzo Nange who can play as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder or right-back.

He coached Nange at Bidvest Wits and the utility player was close to joining Chiefs before their transfer ban appeal was thrown out at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Hunt has stated that he already has a list of players he wishes to bring to Naturena.

“I’ve obviously got a list longer than my arm, but that’s all pie in the sky. It’s like saying you want this one and that one and knowing it’s not possible,” Hunt told the media in February.

Article continues below

“Realistically, we are looking at targets like any club, even though we have not done it for some time now. But that is how it goes – what is attainable and what’s not is always a problem.”