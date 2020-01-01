Nauseb: The pressure is on Mamelodi Sundowns, not Kaizer Chiefs

Just like their title rivals, the Soweto giants face relegation-threatened teams in their last two games

Former midfielder Robert Nauseb says Amakhosi have to “fight and win our own battles” after another Premier Soccer League ( ) title opportunity was thrown at them following their closest challengers ’ defeat by FC on Sunday.

After log leaders Chiefs were edged 1-0 by on Sunday, their title chances appeared doomed, but they survived to extend their stay at the top of the standings after second-placed Sundowns also lost a few hours later.

The result against Wits was the third defeat for Chiefs in their last four games, leaving coach Ernst Middendorp's men with goal difference separating them with Downs who also have 53 points.

“We’ve been given another chance. Now we have to use it,” Nauseb told the Kaizer Chiefs website.

“We lost, Sundowns lost… it promises to be an exciting week with two more games to go to decide who will win the league title.”

Chiefs face in their next match on Wednesday, before they wrap-up the campaign against Baroka who upset Sundowns.

Their opponents are not safe from relegation, a situation also faced by Sundowns who will play and Black who are fighting to preserve their PSL status.

"The Chippa game is a six-pointer,” said Nauseb.

“The pressure at the moment is on Sundowns, although, of course, we have to fight and win our own battles.”

Nauseb has picked some of the Chiefs players he feels could be crucial in the remaining matches.

The Namibian has called for senior players to rise and lead the team to a first league title since 2015 as he also gives special mention to defender Reeve Frosler and defensive midfielder Willard Katsande.

“The senior players need to take responsibility and talk with the team to make clear what is at stake because a coach can only do so much,” Nauseb said.

“That [Frosler] boy is the most versatile player I have seen in a while, he can play on the left, on the right – he is impressing me.

“He [Katsande] is a fighter on the pitch. He gives everything, it is almost as if he has two hearts in his body, he is a true leader.”

Katsande, however, started from the bench in the defeat to Wits, a decision which drew some criticism for Chiefs coach Middendorp.