Nauseb on how Mosimane could use Shalulile at Mamelodi Sundowns

The former Namibia international shares his thoughts on the new Masandawana hitman

Former Namibia international Robert Nauseb says the future and progress of striker Peter Shalulile depends on how coach Pitso Mosimane uses him at Chloorkop.

The retired defender explains the former hitman has proven his worth in the South African Premier Soccer League ( ), saying he will provide more options for the Brazilians as he can also play as a winger.

Shalulile recently joined the reigning treble winners after the Lions of the North were sold to TS Galaxy and will compete with the likes of Themba Zwane, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Alli Meza as well as Lebogang Maboe for a spot in the frontline.

“Shalulile has shown his worth that he is a lethal striker. I am confident that Pitso knows why he signed him and he knows how he will use him,” Nauseb told Isolezwe.

“Shalulile’s future and progress are in Pitso’s hands to ensure his future doesn’t falter, to remain bright.

“I trust that he will play at Sundowns because he’s a complete player and the only outright striker in Sundowns squad for now.

“I heard that Kermit Erasmus will also join Sundowns. He is the only striker who will compete with Shalulile upfront. What’s good about Peter is that he can also play as a winger.

“In that way, he will give Pitso more options on how to use him. On top of that, Sundowns will play different competitions next season.”

Meanwhile, the former Amakhosi star also raised concerns regarding the competition in Tshwane especially when it comes to the happiness of the players.

“However, my concern is on how Pitso will ensure that all of his players are happy. The youngsters will also want to play and if they don’t play, they will not be happy,” he added.

“The competition for the jersey will be tight because only 11 players will have to enter the field of play.”

With the Brave Warriors international having completed the 2019/20 PSL season with 16 league goals next to his name, the 26-year-old will look to continue with his goalscoring exploits for the former African champions.