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The matchday six fixtures are under way, the last before the domestic leagues resume.

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The final matchday six Nations League matches kick off at 8.45pm this evening. They will decide the quarter-final line-up, the play-off ties and the matches to avoid relegation, while also confirming which teams go down.

In League A Group 3, already-qualified Portugal travel to Cardiff to face Wales. AC Milan striker Goncalo Ramos starts despite failing to score in his recent matches for Portugal and AC Milan. In Copenhagen, Denmark, featuring Napoli striker Hojlund, face Haaland's Norway. The visitors need three points to reach the play-offs and a possible quarter-final place. Two of the three possible results would suit the hosts.

In Group 2 of League B, Northern Ireland and Hungary battle for top spot in Budapest. The Northern Irish lead by a point, 11 to 10. Ukraine and Georgia also meet with relegation at stake.

In League B Group 3, already-promoted Austria face Istaele, who are competing with Ireland and Kosovo for places that will determine promotion, the play-offs and relegation. Ireland and Kosovo meet in Dublin on five and six points respectively.

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In Group 4 of League B, Sweden have already been promoted, as have Bosnia. Juventus player Kerim Alajbegovic starts for them at home against Romania. Romania are fighting with Poland, featuring Inter's Piotr Zielinski, to avoid relegation to League C. Poland host the Scandinavians.

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Denmark v Norway

Wales 1-1 Portugal: 11' Bruno Fernandes (P), 13' Brooks (G)

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Bosnia 0-1 Romania: 6' Birligea (R)

Ireland v Kosovo

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Israel v Austria

Poland v Sweden

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Ukraine 1-0 Georgia: 4' Sikan (U)

Hungary v Northern Ireland