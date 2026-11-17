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The sixth-round matches are under way, the last before domestic leagues resume.

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The final matches of the sixth round of the Nations League kick off from 8.45pm this evening. They will decide the quarter-final line-up, the play-off ties, the matches to avoid relegation and which teams go down outright.

In League A Group 3, already-qualified Portugal travel to Cardiff to face Wales. AC Milan forward Goncalo Ramos starts despite failing to score in his recent matches for Portugal and AC Milan. The Copenhagen showdown pits Napoli striker Hojlund's Denmark against Haaland's Norway. The visitors need all three points to reach the play-offs, which could earn them a quarter-final place. Two of the three possible results would suit the hosts. The Napoli forward puts Denmark ahead after a dreadful error by Bologna's Heggem, before Hojbjerg doubles their lead from an Isaksen assist. Haaland then pulls one back into an empty net from an Odgaard assist. It is his 67th goal in 61 appearances for Norway.

In League B Group 2, Northern Ireland and Hungary meet in Budapest to contest first place. Northern Ireland lead by one point, 11 to 10. Ukraine and Georgia also meet with relegation at stake.

In League B Group 3, Austria have already secured promotion and face Israel, who are competing with Ireland and Kosovo for the promotion, play-off and relegation places. Ireland and Kosovo meet in Dublin with five and six points respectively.

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In League B Group 4, Sweden have already been promoted, as have Bosnia . Juventus player Kerim Alajbegovic starts Bosnia's home match against Romania, who are battling Poland to stay up and avoid relegation to League C. Inter player Piotr Zielinski and Poland host the Scandinavians.

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Denmark-Norway 2-2: 11' Hojlund (D), 15' Hojbjerg (D), 37' Haaland (N), 83' Odegaard (N)

Wales-Portugal 2-3: 11' Bruno Fernandes (P), 13' Brooks (W), 40' Thomas (W), 43' Neto (P), 70' Forbs (P)

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Bosnia-Romania 2-1: 6' Birligea (R), 44' Tahirovic (B), 82' Bajraktarevic (B)

Ireland-Kosovo 3-0: 28' Parrott (I, pen), 50' Parrott (I), 75' Moylan (I)

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Israel-Austria 1-2: 36' D. Peretz (I), 62' Kalajdzic (A), 67' Svoboda (A)

Poland-Sweden 1-1: 16' Benedyczak (P), 25' H. Larsson (S)

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Ukraine-Georgia 1-0: 4' Sikan (U)

Hungary-Northern Ireland 1-1: 35' Varga (H), 65' Devenny (N)