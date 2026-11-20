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The draw for the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals was held at midday on Friday at UEFA's headquarters in the Swiss city of Nyon.

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Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo ran through the draw, which threw up some fiery and unexpected ties in the top tier.

France, Germany, England and Portugal topped their groups, while Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain and Norway finished second.

The draw handed France a tie with Spain, setting up another showdown between Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé.

Elsewhere, Portugal face the Netherlands, Germany take on Belgium and England meet Norway.

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Whoever comes through Spain v France will meet the winner of the Netherlands against Portugal in the semi-finals.

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France coach Zinedine Zidane faced Spain four times as a player.

The first, in qualifying for the European Under-21 Championship, left him with his worst memory against the Spanish. The match finished goalless, and he was sent off just 18 minutes after coming on at the start of the second half.

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At senior level, he met Spain in a group-stage game at Euro 1996 that ended 1-1. Four years later, at the 2000 edition, he opened the scoring as France knocked them out in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win.

The 2006 World Cup brought one of his finest performances. Zidane helped knock Spain out in the round of 16, scoring in the 92nd minute to seal a 3-1 win for France.

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Now France want revenge. Spain beat them 2-0 in the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

The Nations League quarter-finals will be played over two legs, with the first legs from 25 to 27 March and the return legs from 28 to 30 March.

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The four winners will advance to the finals, which take place from 9 to 13 June 2027. The host has yet to be named but will be one of the four qualified nations.