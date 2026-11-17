League A outcomes
Through to the quarter-finals: France, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, England, Spain, Portugal and Norway.
Relegated: Czech Republic and Turkey.
In the relegation play-offs: Denmark, Croatia, Wales and Serbia.
League B outcomes
Related Topics
Promoted to League A: Switzerland, Austria, Sweden and Hungary.
In the promotion play-offs: Slovenia, Northern Ireland, Ireland and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
In the relegation play-offs: North Macedonia, Georgia, Israel and Romania.
League C outcomes
Promoted to League B: Albania, Montenegro, Slovakia and Iceland.
In the promotion play-offs: Belarus, Cyprus, the Faroe Islands and Estonia.
The Nations League will have a completely different structure in 2028/29: three leagues of 18 teams each will replace the current four.