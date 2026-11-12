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Mark van Bommel has weighed in on a possible move to PSV for Kevin De Bruyne. Belgium's national-team coach believes the Napoli midfielder would suit the Eindhoven club's style of play.

"He has to make the decision himself, but he doesn't live far from here and Dutch football suits him," Van Bommel tells VTM.

"The attacking style of play, always wanting to play football… That just suits him."

In January, PSV want to bring the 35-year-old De Bruyne to Eindhoven. The interest is said to be mutual, but PSV still need to reach an agreement with Napoli.

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The Belgian's contract in Naples runs until the end of the season. PSV therefore want to sign him before it expires.

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Towards the end of his playing career, Van Bommel moved from Italy to Eindhoven. He left AC Milan for PSV in the summer of 2012 and played one more season there.

Pundit Marc Degryse also backs a move to PSV. "I think he could be very happy there, partly because it's closer to home."

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"There's the family aspect, but he could also really flourish there on the pitch," Degryse continues.

Degryse points to the Champions League match between PSV and Club Brugge (1-2). "PSV only think about attacking, we saw that again last week against Club Brugge."