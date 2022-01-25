Nassir: Mamelodi Sundowns to beat Kaizer Chiefs to Ethiopian goal-scoring machine?

Ethiopian Coffee have announced that their star striker Abubeker Nassir will join Mamelodi Sundowns on trial which puts the Tshwane giants in pole position to sign him.



Lauded as the Golden Boy of East African football, the 21-year-old was part of the Ethiopia squad that took part in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.



Nassir was one of Walia Ibex's better players as the East African side was eliminated from the tournament in the group stage and his exploits have attracted interest from Sundowns.



Coffee, who are also known as Ethiopian Bunna, issued the following statement in Amharic on Tuesday morning indicating that the speedy player has travelled to South Africa for trials at Masandawana.



"Ethiopian Coffee's Ethiopian Premier League star player and all-time goal scorer Abubaker Nasir has travelled to South Africa [to] South African club Mamelodi Sundowns who are leading the South African league standings," a club statement read.



"[Nassir] left for South Africa last night after being called up for talks with Ethiopian Coffee [by Sundowns] in the January transfer window to [possibly] sign Abubakar Nassir.



"During the trial period, the club [Sundowns] will be able to pay the full cost of the transit and [his stay in] South Africa. We would like to inform you that our club wishes [Nassir[ good luck in the trial and we are keeping an eye out for more information."



Nassir has been on the radar of Chiefs since last year after he remarkably scored 29 goals in 22 Ethiopian Premier League matches and he also played regularly for Ethiopia in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.



The Harar City academy product scooped the league's Most Valuable Player and Best Young Player accolades and he also faced Bafana Bafana during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.





His current contract with Coffee will expire in 2025 having signed a five-year extension in 2020.