Nascimento was the missing piece in Mamelodi Sundowns' Caf Champions League puzzle

The lanky defender has just returned from a long injury lay-off but he's already hit the ground running with his immense contribution to the club

' dominance over at home continued on Saturday as they registered a narrow 1-0 win in Tshwane.

It took a Ricardo Nascimento first-half penalty for the Brazilians to claim all three points and keep their unbeaten Caf record intact.

Pitso Mosimane's men are yet to lose a match in this season's Caf Champions League, and while some may say they didn't need Nascimento to win Group C, others would agree that his return proved vital for the team.

The Brazilian defender spent the first half of the season nursing an injury in his homeland but there were excitement and jubilation among Sundowns supporters when news of his return to the club was announced late last year.

This was because they knew the kind of player he is and how much of an impact he has had since joining the Tshwane giants.

Nascimento isn't only good aerially but he is a good passer of the ball with a rare, quality left foot for a centre-back.

While it is a fact that Sundowns never struggled defensively in the Caf Champions League from the word go, there were instances where they gave away cheap goals and lacked the much-needed experience at the back to guide them at times.

Wayne Arendse was the only experienced centre-back in that defence that could stand firm and lead his teammates with ease.

But he needed assistance as his lack of pace was sometimes exposed by the opposition defence while Mosa Lebusa and Motjeka Madisha at times let the team down due to inexperience and perhaps the magnitude of Caf Champions League matches, something Nascimento came in and mastered in his short period of time with Sundowns.

It is for this reason he is a trusted penalty taker for Sundowns and has done so without failure, including Saturday's winner against Wydad which helped his team finish top of the standings.

Players tend to lose confidence after long injury lay-offs but not Nascimento - and this comes with experience and the quality of an individual hence Mosimane threw him into the starting line-up as soon as the medical team gave him the green light to play competitive football again.

His return was timeous in a sense that Sundowns will need experience in their attempt to go all the way in the Caf Champions League while also challenge for league honours on the domestic front.

After not signing any marquee player during the January transfer window, Nascimento is like a new signing to Sundowns and Mosimane can now have a good sleep knowing his defence is solid enough to face any opponents going into the final matches of the season.