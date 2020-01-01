Nascimento: Mamelodi Sundowns defender signs new three-year deal

The veteran centre-back will remain at Chloorkop at least until 2023 after agreeing to a contract extension on Monday

Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento has signed a new three-year deal with .

The Tshwane giants confirmed the news in a statement on Monday with the centre-back expressing delight at extending his stay three more seasons.

"I feel very happy about the confidence Mamelodi Sundowns has shown in me and my football abilities. I want to thank the President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, the Board and the Technical team with Coach Pitso," Nascimento told the Sundowns website.

More teams

"From the start, I was well-received by all the supporters and I'd like to thank the supporters and my teammates for making me feel so welcome. My family and I are enjoying the country and I must certainly say that is my second home."

Nascimento joined the Brazilians from Portuguese outfit Academia in 2016 and has been a regular for Pitso Mosimane's team since then.

After suffering a nasty groin injury at the start of the season, Sundowns allowed Nascimento to go back to and recover and temporarily decided against registering him with the for the first half of the season.

Upon his recovery toward the end of 2019, the technical team registered him with the league for the remainder of the season.

The latest developments mean Nascimento will spend at least seven years at Choorkop, and he's vowed to help the club win more trophies, including the Caf .

"I want to promise Mamelodi Sundowns that I want to help the Club win more titles starting with the League and Nedbank Cup this season. I also want Sundowns to win the and make more history," concluded Nascimento.

Since his arrival four years ago, Nascimento has featured in 101 matches for Sundowns.

Article continues below

He has 13 goals and one assist to his name despite being a natural defender.

The 33-year-old was instrumental in Sundowns lifting the Caf Super Cup trophy in 2017 as his penalty against secured the crown for Mosimane's men.

Following his return from the groin injury at the start of the year, Nascimento has gone on to make nine appearances across all competitions and scored once.