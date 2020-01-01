PM Narendra Modi congratulates Mohun Bagan on winning 2019-20 I-League

Along with the Indian Prime Minister, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too conveyed her wishes for the Kolkata side…

’s honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian football and Kolkata giants on winning the 2019-20 title on Sunday.

Modi took Twitter to convey his wishes for the Mariners who were presented the I-League trophy on Sunday in Kolkata. The Prime Minister’s Tweet read, “Congratulations to the players, staff and fans of the illustrious Mohun Bagan for emerging as I-League Champions! Indeed, a joyful occasion."

Other than the Prime Minister, West Bengal’s honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too congratulated the Kolkata giants on winning the league title.

Banerjee’s Tweet read, “Heartiest congratulations to Mohun Bagan for becoming I-League Champions. Wonderful achievement for the Green & Maroon Brigade & best wishes as you step into upcoming season as Mohun Bagan FC.

Mohun Bagan had won the 2019-20 I-League title after just 16 matches where they had collected 39 points, 16 more than second-placed . The league had come to a standstill after the 16th round and later ended without completion due to ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and the resulting nationwide lockdown.