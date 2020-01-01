Napoli’s Osimhen celebrates maiden Serie A goal with 'End Police Brutality' shirt

The Nigeria forward got off the mark in the Italian top-flight as Gennaro Gattuso’s side bagged their third win of the season

Victor Osimhen has joined thousands of Nigerians in calling for an end to police brutality in the country after scoring his maiden goal in on Saturday.

Osimhen sealed the hosts’ 4-1 victory over at the Stadio Sao Paolo with a 43rd-minute strike.

had a perfect start to the encounter thanks to star Hirving Lozano's four-minute brace, in the 23rd and 27th minutes, while Matteo Politano made it 3-0 in the 30th minute.

Osimhen then connected with goalkeeper David Ospina's long ball to break his duck in the Italian top-flight, just two minutes before the break.

He celebrated the goal in style as he joined his compatriots in demanding an end to police brutality in .

Over the past week, Nigerians have trooped out in numbers in protest against a unit of the Nigeria Police Force alleged with extrajudicial killings of civilians, and global football stars, including Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil have shown their solidarity.

Victor Osimhen held up a shirt reading '#EndPoliceBrutalityInNigeria' after scoring his first goal for Napoli today 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/MWETxFk6mO — Goal (@goal) October 17, 2020

Since the start of the season, Osimhen has now contributed a goal and an assist in three league matches for the Partenopei.

centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly played from start to finish for Napoli while left-back Faouzi Ghoulam replaced Politano in the 61st minute for his second appearance of the season.

Saturday's win pushed Napoli to third on the Serie A table with eight points after four games, although on the pitch they boast a perfect record of three wins in three.

During the week they were punished by the league authorities for not honouring their last Serie A match against at the Allianz Stadium and the Serie A champions were handed a 3-0 win, with Napoli additionally docked a point for the no-show.

Osimhen will be looking to help Napoli build on this latest win when they host AZ Alkmaar for their opening UEFA match on Thursday, before they travel to Benevento for their next league fixture on October 25.