Napoli's Koulibaly celebrates Senegal on 60th Independence Day

The towering centre-back sent his well wishes to his country on the occasion of its diamond jubilee

defender Kalidou Koulibaly has taken to social media to join in the celebrations of his country which marked its 60th Independence Day on Saturday.

The country gained independence from on April 4, 1960 and has gone on to become one of the leading economies in the West African subregion and one with the prospect for more growth on the African content.

Koulibaly was born in the French city of Saint-Dié-des-Vosges in 1991 to Senegalese parents and opted to represent the Teranga Lions, making his international bow on September 5, 2015.

"60 years of independence: Happy anniversary, Senegal! You go my beautiful Africa," Koulibaly posted on Instagram.

Koulibaly is among players in Senegal's star-studded squad, which also includes Sadio Mane, Idrissa Gueye, Mbaye Niang, Keita Balde, Ismaila Sarr, Cheikhou Kouyate, Papiss Cisse and Demba Ba.

Some of their ex-internationals include present coach Aliou Cisse, Henri Camara, Tony Sylva, El Hadji Diouf, Papa Bouba Diop and Moussa Sow.

The Teranga Lions made it to the quarter-finals at their maiden World Cup appearance in 2002, famously seeing off 1998 champions France in their Group A opener.

They also featured at the 2018 tournament in , narrowly losing out on qualification to the knockout phase via fair play rules.

Senegal have made it to the final twice, in 2002 and 2019, losing to and , respectively.