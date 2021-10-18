‘Napoli will not stop’ – Osimhen sends warning to Serie A rivals after Torino win

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has warned their rivals in Serie A that Napoli will not stop winning matches after they beat Torino 1-0 on Sunday.

It was the 22-year-old who was the hero for the Parthenopeans as he jumped to meet a cross from Elif Elmas and beat goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic with a powerful header in the 81st minute of the clash at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

“It’s amazing, the atmosphere was really crazy. I think we deserved the win, it’s very special to our fans, as they never stopped cheering us from the first whistle to the last,” Osimhen told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“I knew the ball was going to come, so I had to anticipate. It’s an opportunity to get the goal, I am really happy with the win and we won’t stop. This shows how this is a difficult league and we have to continue this momentum.”

Osimhen also discussed the communication with his teammates on the bench during the later stages of the encounter, which saw them continue to urge calm with the clock ticking down.

“In this kind of game, you are nervous, because the opponents continue to press us and it was important for me to fight back. Kudos to my teammates, as they gave me the confidence to keep calm and keep going,” Osimhen continued.

“The way the goal came, it was so emotional, the fans were waiting for the goal and to get the opportunity to score, I am very happy, above all because it allowed us to get the win.”

The Super Eagle has now scored five top-flight goals in seven appearances for the Luciano Spalletti-led side this season and he has raked in 525 minutes.

Article continues below

His goals came against Udinese (1), Sampdoria (2), Cagliari (1), and now one against Torino.

The win saw Napoli maintain their top spot on the table with 24 points from eight matches while Milan are second on 22 points from eight matches.

Napoli will shift their focus to Europa League when they take on Legia Warsaw in a Group C match on Thursday before they return to league action with an away game against Roma at Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.