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Napoli see Sven Mijnans as a possible successor to Kevin De Bruyne, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The 26-year-old PSV midfielder is firmly on the Italian club's radar. De Bruyne could move the other way, with PSV known to be keen on the Belgian star.

For some time, sporting director Giovanni Manna has had his scouting department monitor Mijnans and sees him as an interesting addition to the midfield. La Gazzetta describes the PSV player as a 'force of nature', possibly referring to his running ability and dynamism. Napoli are now assessing what reinforcements they need during the winter transfer window.

De Bruyne's uncertain future is behind Napoli's interest in Mijnans. The 35-year-old Belgian's contract with Napoli is expiring, although the club have an option to extend it by a year. PSV have contacted the Italians to seek clarity about his situation.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, PSV have asked whether Napoli intend to exercise the contract option. They also appear to be exploring whether an earlier move could be discussed. De Bruyne isn't ruling anything out: "I have received several messages; we will see what happens."

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De Bruyne could leave in January, according to the Italian newspaper. Napoli are under no financial pressure to sell the playmaker, but his considerable salary is a factor. If PSV make an attractive offer and the Belgian is open to a new challenge, negotiations could begin.

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Alongside De Bruyne's uncertain future, Napoli are preparing for the possible departure of André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, whose contract also expires next summer. The midfielder could leave as early as January, so Napoli are looking for reinforcements regardless. That search would become even more important if both Anguissa and De Bruyne depart.

Mijnans is among the candidates Napoli are considering. The club's management know the Dutch market extremely well and have maintained good relations with PSV for years. Whether that interest will lead to an offer for the midfielder remains unclear.

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In the past, the two clubs have done business several times. Dries Mertens moved from PSV to Napoli for around €10 million in 2013, while Hirving Lozano made the same move for €38 million in 2019. Mijnans may follow their example, while De Bruyne could take the opposite route.