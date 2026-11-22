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Antonio Vergara's latest injury has alarmed Napoli's coaching staff after the player was forced off against Torino with a muscle injury, at a time when the team face a tough test against Manchester City in the Champions League. Massimiliano Allegri offered a possible explanation for the young player's recurring injuries.

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Vergara picked up the injury during Napoli's 1-0 win over Torino on Saturday evening. The 23-year-old was visibly distraught as he left the pitch and couldn't hold back the tears, with teammate Matteo Politano trying to console him on his way off.

"He has picked up an injury, and I don't know how long we will be without him," Allegri told his post-match press conference. He was clearly sorry for the player, who now faces a fresh setback after a calf muscle injury had already kept him out of four matches.

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Allegri went on to offer a theory: "It's a real shame, he was extremely disappointed. I think the injury may be linked to what he is going through. This year he is carrying different responsibilities, whether with the national team or because of the greater mental pressure. Sometimes these injuries are caused by things like that too."

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Vergara has made 10 appearances for Napoli in all competitions this season, scoring once and providing one assist. Injuries are now disrupting his campaign, though, and he'd already missed four matches with a calf muscle problem. This time it's a flexor muscle in his left thigh. Il Mattino reported that it remains unclear whether he'll play for Napoli again during 2026, raising the possibility that his season with the club could be over before the end of the year. There's still no final word on how long he'll be out, according to Yahoo Sport.

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The City clash: the real battle for Napoli's qualification

Allegri also looked ahead to Tuesday's meeting with Manchester City, calling it an important, big game. But he insisted Napoli had to be realistic about their position in the Champions League league phase and not overstate how much this match would shape their chances of qualifying.

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"It is a very important match, and a big game that is wonderful to play in," Allegri said. He then explained that qualification wouldn't necessarily be decided against the English side. In his view, other fixtures represent the real battle.

He continued: "We have to be realistic. Our Champions League campaign will be decided against Club Brugge, Sabah and Viking. We had to beat Bodø, and we did. Tuesday's match will be important and very difficult, but we need to sort out our position in the league, and the game against Club Brugge at home will be decisive."

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