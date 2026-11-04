Napoli sporting director Manna: “We’ll be active in the January transfer window, but attack is the only area where we have enough cover”

Against Porto, Napoli face a crucial match in their chase for a play-off place. Amid an injury crisis, Max Allegri must also try to put the heavy defeat against his former club at the Juventus Stadium just three days ago behind him.

Sporting director Giovanni Manna told Sky Sport how the squad's many physical problems have made it difficult to fill out the team sheet. He also said Napoli need to strengthen in the January transfer window, but not with a new centre-forward.

On the match: "There is still a long way to go in the Champions League, and today is important, especially given the difficult period we are going through. For our self-confidence, it is important to put in a good performance."

De Bruyne: "Kevin is a top-class player who can play anywhere on the pitch. Perhaps tonight he is in a position better suited to the qualities he has long been known for, but he has shown in Serie A that he can also play as a deep-lying playmaker. Today’s line-up is also a reflection of who we are."

On the injury crisis: "As for injuries, we have also had problems caused by knocks. Some players had more problems last year than in the past: Anguissa, for example, had never had any, whereas Neres had. But it is not an excuse."

"We will make moves in the January transfer market" : "A signing in January, perhaps up front? The only area where we are not short is attack… We are always assessing things, and we will certainly work to do something, but let’s see where we are when the time comes. We will do what needs to be done while staying within our parameters, as always."