Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Napoli lose Antonio Vergara to an early injury.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri starts the attacking midfielder behind centre-forward Rasmus Hojlund, but Vergara suffers an injury after just 10 minutes of Napoli's home match against Torino in the 12th round of Serie A.

Scott McTominay plays in Matteo Politano, whose shot Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri parries. Vergara then collapses in the penalty area, clutching his left leg.

He covers his face with his shirt to hide his tears and has to leave the pitch: Allegri brings Belgium international Kevin De Bruyne off the bench in his place in the 13th minute.

Advertisement Advertisement

Vergara will undergo tests to determine the extent of the hamstring injury in his left leg.

Related Topics

For the Italy international, born in 2003, this is his second spell on the sidelines this season. A calf injury in early October kept him out for around 20 days and ruled him out of four matches: against Frosinone and Venezia in Serie A, and Villarreal and Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

Allegri said after the match: "He got injured. I don’t know how long we’ll be without him. It’s a real shame; he was very down. I think it was an injury caused by the period he’s going through. This year he has different responsibilities, the national team, greater mental pressure... Sometimes these injuries are caused by those things too".

Advertisement

Allegri's football: "There is no such thing as Allegri’s football. There is football played by a team, Napoli, where we need to get some players back. In these 10 matches, apart from a couple of exceptions such as the first half against Genoa, we’ve conceded too many easy goals. Tonight, apart from the shot from outside the area, we didn’t face any shots. We defended better in the middle of the pitch, where they had been getting through easily. And we need to understand that matches last 95 minutes and require us to suffer. You can’t always win 3-0 without your opponents having a shot".

Towards the end of the first half, Torino lose Algerian wide player Rafik Belghali to injury. Moroccan Zakaria Aboukhlal replaces him in the 40th minute after Torino manager Ignazio Abate sends him on from the bench.