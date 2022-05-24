Napoli’s 'Osimhen needs to be more careful’ – Super Eagle cautioned after fan criticism

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been warned by fans to be more careful after he openly castigated those he claimed: “always want to see him fail in his career.”

The 23-year-old Nigeria international wrote on his social media pages on Monday that there are certain people, without giving names, who have wanted him to fail but instead, claimed they will “motivate me to put a lot of you in shame.”

“This one is also for the people, who want to see me, fail,” the Super Eagle wrote on his Instagram page. "You will all motivate me to put a lot of you all in shame. God is the greatest, we move on.”

Supporters have descended to GOAL Africa's Facebook page to respond to his statement, and below is what they told the striker.

“If this is true, then Victor [Osimhen] needs to be very careful with the way he talks,” Chima Obiam opened the debate, adding: “He’s not there yet. This guy should just be focused.”

Oladele Najimu wrote: “This guy needs to be more careful. He should rather focus on improving himself,” while Akodos Bamaiyi said: “Please, somebody should advise him on how to manage criticism and social situations, he should learn how to sound like a professional.”

Meanwhile, Nwachukwu Tochi Hillary opined that Osimhen is talking too much on social media instead, of putting his focus on the pitch: “This boy is beginning to talk too much,” explained Hillary, while Olunloyo Williams echoed the same sentiments: “This guy talks too much.”

Freegift Rollins called on Osimhen to calm down: “You better calm down,” while Endurance King supported Osimhen by saying: “May God help you to put them to shame.”

Elsewhere, Joseph Achegba opined: “Nobody wants him to fail, African mentality,” while Baka Aziz Mano called on Osimhen to avoid such comments insisting he was still a young player: “Too early for such comments, you are still young.”

“You will go higher bro, stay focused,” added Jalex Dot.

Though Osimhen did not specify, who the comments were directed at, Mary Lighters opined the comments were aimed at Ghanaian fans, whom she claimed hated the Super Eagle.

“This quote is directed to all Ghanaians out there,” Lighters wrote: “I don’t know why they hate this man so much and despite qualifying for the 2022 World Cup ahead of Nigeria, they still can’t let him be.

“Apart from Salah and Mane, I think this guy is currently the third-best player at the moment in Africa.”

Do you think Osimhen was justified to make such comments? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.