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Napoli suffer an early blow as Antonio Vergara goes off injured.

Massimiliano Allegri starts the attacking midfielder behind central striker Rasmus Hojlund, but Vergara suffers an injury after just 10 minutes of Napoli's home match against Torino in the 12th round of Serie A.

As Scott McTominay plays in Matteo Politano and Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri parries his shot, Vergara goes down in the penalty area clutching his left leg.

He then pulls his shirt over his face to try to hide his tears and has to leave the pitch. Allegri sends on Belgian international Kevin De Bruyne from the bench in the 13th minute.

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Vergara will undergo tests to establish the exact extent of the muscle injury to the flexors in his left leg.

The Italian international, born in 2003, has now suffered his second setback of the season. A calf injury in early October kept him out for around 20 days and four matches, against Frosinone and Venezia in Serie A, and Villarreal and Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

Towards the end of the first half, Torino also lose Algerian wide player Rafik Belghali to injury. Moroccan Zakaria Aboukhlal replaces him in the 40th minute after Torino manager Ignazio Abate calls on him from the bench.