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A possible domino effect in the winter transfer window at midfield. While they wait for injured Khephren Thuram (in January) and Manuel Locatelli (in March) to return, Juventus are looking for another addition. Help could come, albeit indirectly, from Napoli.

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La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus have quietly sounded out Frank Anguissa over his plans as his contract expires in June and he has shown little interest in renewing. Their enquiries suggest the 31-year-old Cameroon international (previously coached by Luciano Spalletti during Napoli's Serie A title-winning season) does not want to wait until next summer and, as early as the start of 2027, would aim to return to Marseille.

Marseille would hope Anguissa's arrival could soften the blow of losing fellow 31-year-old Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali has also received glowing reports on the Denmark international from Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi, who coached him in France.

Since last summer, Fiorentina sporting director Fabio Paratici has tried to persuade Hojbjerg, whom he worked with at Tottenham, to join him at Fiorentina. The club will compete with Juve in January for his signature.

Fiorentina also have their eye on Birmingham's German centre-back Phil Neumann (born in 1997 and formerly of Hannover) as an alternative to 22-year-old Portuguese defender Tiago Gabriel of Lecce.

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Carnevali, meanwhile, is trying to beat English competition to 18-year-old French Sassuolo midfielder Darryl Bakola.

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The two clubs have an excellent relationship: his valuation matches his €35 million release clause, but they are considering including a Juventus Next Gen youngster in the deal.

At left-back, Juventus directors Massara and Ottolini have several transfer meetings scheduled in Milan this week. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, French-Algerian Rayan Ait-Nouri remains the front-runner and could leave Manchester City on loan, followed by Italian Destiny Udogie of Tottenham (formerly of Udinese) and Spanish defender Alejandro Balde of Barcelona.

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Il Corriere dello Sport adds that Italian Lorenzo Bernasconi is the target for next season, having just extended his contract with Atalanta until June 2031.

Tuttosport reports that, as an alternative in attack to Norwegian centre-forward Alexander Sorloth of Atletico Madrid and American Folarin Balogun of Monaco, Juventus are targeting Monza's Gustavo Varela. Monza, in turn, are interested in young Juventus winger Antonio Stefano Merola.

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Varela, the Portuguese former Benfica player, also interests Napoli, who, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, have already contacted Italian Sebastiano Esposito, currently on loan from Cagliari to Sassuolo with an option to buy for €11 million and 15% of any future resale.

Il Corriere dello Sport also reports that Napoli do not want to sell Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne in January, although he is wanted by PSV Eindhoven.