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Massimiliano Allegri’s winter transfer window at Napoli is on the line.

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Il Corriere dello Sport reports that president Aurelio De Laurentiis's club will base its investment in the next transfer window partly on the Italian runners-up's results. They need nine points from their three Serie A matches against Torino, Sassuolo and Lecce, a big result against Bruges in the Champions League and a strong showing in the Coppa Italia tie against Fiorentina.

Sebastiano Esposito is the first target to strengthen the attack, although Sassuolo would first have to make his loan move from Cagliari permanent by paying €10 million.

Italian centre-forward Lorenzo Lucca and Dutch winger Noa Lang are both tipped to leave, but reports of interest in Lang from league leaders Lazio have been denied.

Meanwhile, Napoli join Roma in the race for Chelsea's Englishman Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (born in 2004 and formerly of Borussia Dortmund).

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Roma also dream of signing Brazilian Endrick from Real Madrid, with Stuttgart's German Jamie Leweling an alternative.

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For midfield, Napoli are interested in young Paris FC Ivorian Patrick Zabi (born in 2006).

Two internationals are due at Castel Volturno today: Uruguay's Mathias Olivera, a day ahead of schedule, and Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne (who is on PSV Eindhoven's radar), who asked Allegri for an extra day's leave and got it.

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The Corriere dello Sport also reports that, at the Castel Volturno training ground, Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna met agent Decio Berman, who represents Coritiba goalkeeper Pedro Morisco (born in 2004). Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has called Morisco up to the national team. He is a new prospect to assess for the future.

Alex Meret is out of contract in June 2027 and will gain high-profile free-agent status from January if he does not renew. He has always said he is willing to discuss a new deal.

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Serbian Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, meanwhile, has a contract until 2029.

Last summer, Manna had already set his sights on PSV Eindhoven's Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar (born in 2000).