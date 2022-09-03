Nantes vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch the reigning Ligue 1 champions take on Nantes in the United Kingdom and United States.

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to get another three points when they play FC Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau on Saturday. The champions remain unbeaten so far in the competition and have 13 points from five matches.

They head into this fixture at the back of a convincing win over Toulouse and will be brimming with confidence after scoring three past the newly-promoted side. All eyes will be on Neymar as the Brazilian has had a scintillating start to the campaign with seven goals and six assists in just five appearances.

Nantes, meanwhile, are 10th in the table with just six points from a possible 15 following a draw in their last match against Strasbourg. They had already suffered a 4-0 hammering from PSG in the French Super Cup earlier in August and should be well aware of the firepower possessed by Christophe Galtier's side. However, they remain unbeaten at home which should boost their morale ahead of the tie.

GOAL tells you everything you need to know to catch the action live.

Nantes vs PSG date & kick-off time

Game: Nantes vs PSG Date: September 3, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET

How to watch Nantes vs PSG on TV & live stream online

BT Sport 5 is showing the game between Nantes and PSG in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

beIN SPORTS has the rights to the game in the U.S. and viewers there can also stream the match live using the beIN SPORTS CONNECT service.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 5 BT Player U.S. beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Nantes squad and team news

Nantes will miss the services of Quentin Merlin and Moussa Sissoko as the two players are nursing a calf and hamstring injury respectively. Meanwhile, forward Moses Simon is also doubtful as the Nigerian has muscle discomfort.

Charles Traore will also remain sidelined due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. However, the recent form of Mostafa Mohamed will assure Antoine Kombouare as the Egyptian has found the net in his last two outings.

Position Players Goalkeepers Lafont, Descamps, Petric. Defenders Girotto, Castelletto, Pallois, Voisine, Appiah, Fabio, Corchia. Midfielders Chirivella, Doucet, Moutoussamy, Achi, Blas, Manvelyan, Yepie, Yepie, Forwards Coco, Bamba, Mohamed, Ganago, Guessand, Ndilu, Affamah

PSG squad and team news

Presnel Kimpembe, Timoth Pembele, and Pablo Sarabia are the three absentees for PSG. Meanwhile recent additions, Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz, could also be included in the matchday squad.

However, Galtier will have an eye on Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash against Juventus and could rest a few key players in this match. It remains to be seen whether he will field the much-vaunted attacking triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe or give an opportunity to their junior teammates like Hugo Ekitike.