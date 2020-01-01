Nange: Stellenbosch FC confirm signing of Kaizer Chiefs target

Stellies have moved swiftly to snap up the 28-year-old player, who was hoping to join Amakhosi

Stellenbosch FC have confirmed the signing of target Phathutshedzo Nange.

The central midfielder has been a free agent since he parted ways with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) after the club purchased ' status.

Stellies made the announcement on their official Twitter account on Friday.

"Stellenbosch FC are excited to have secured the services of ex- Bidvest Wits midfielder, Phathutshedzo Nange," a club statement read.

"The player was released by TTM and secured as a free agent for the 2020/21 season."

Nange attracted interest from Chiefs after leaving Tshakhuma and he trained with the Naturena-based giants under his former coach at Wits, Gavin Hunt.

The Soweto giants were awaiting an outcome from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following their transfer ban appeal hearing.

However, the court dismissed Chiefs’ appeal against a two-window transfer ban which they got after the club was found guilty of signing Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana illegally in 2018.

Upon learning that their appeal was unsuccessful, Chiefs released Nange and along with his former Wits teammates Brandon Peterson and Sifiso Hlanti, who were also training with the team.

Bafana Bafana international Hlanti has since secured a move to PSL returnees Swallows FC, having been linked with in the past.

While goalkeeper Peterson is still a free agent and he was linked with Pirates, before the Soweto giants signed international Richard Ofori from .

Nange has become Stellenbosch's fifth signing in the current transfer window as they look to retain their status in the elite league.

Junior Leandro Mendieta (Atletico Rafaela, ), Sage Stephens ( ), Zitha Macheke and Solly Khunyedi (both Wits) have all joined the Western Cape-based side.

Nange could make his debut for Stellies when they take on in a PSL match at Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch on November 21.