The 29-year-old box-to-box midfielder spoke of what Amakhosi are hoping to achieve at the end of the new campaign

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange has explained the mood in the team’s camp ahead of the start of the Premier Soccer League season.

The Soweto giants will open their 2021-22 top-flight campaign with a trip to Mpumalanga, where they will face TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.

The 29-year-old box-to-box midfielder, who is among the new signings at Amakhosi, is confident they have prepared well to end the season with a trophy.

What did Nange say?

On his impression heading into the season opener against Galaxy, Nange told Chiefs’ media team: “We are looking forward to Sunday game, we are more hungry, determined to win and we want to make a good start, we want to make sure we get something at the end of the season.

“We don’t know much about the players for Galaxy but we are aware that they are not a bad side and we will go there and make sure that we apply ourselves well and be more prepared.

“Surely we want to start well, we want to make sure we collect maximum points, if you want to be somewhere at the end of the season or win something, then we have to make sure we collect maximum points as much as we can.”

Nange, who joined Chiefs from Stellenbosch FC, was impressive during the team’s defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in MTN8, and speaking on his debut during the day, he said: “It was a great game for us, and we applied ourselves very well but unfortunately we did not manage to go to the next stage which was a bit disappointing for us.

“I am happy with the club first, I am happy with the team and I am happy with my performance but the biggest part is the performance of the entire team and we hope we can improve and make it a better season for us.

Article continues below

“I am feeling okay and my recovery was good, I think I have been out for a few games, last season I did not play much but I am working on it.”

On signing for Chiefs, Nange said: “Firstly I am more than happy to be here, this is where I have always wished to be and my target now is to help the team, I want to make sure we deliver something for the fans, and we want to work as hard as we can to achieve our targets as a team and also as a player.”

Further PSL reading