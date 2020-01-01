Nange: Former Bidvest Wits midfielder started training with Kaizer Chiefs today

The 28-year-old is expected to be one of Amakhosi's new signings should the club win their appeal against the two-window transfer ban

Goal can exclusively reveal that Phathutshedzo Nange was present at ' training sessions on Tuesday.

While reports suggested that Nange had started training with Amakhosi on Monday, a Goal source within the club confirmed that the midfielder only arrived on Tuesday and was part of Gavin Hunt's morning session.

"There was no Nange or any new player at training yesterday but I can confirm that he was there today and actually trained with the team," the source told Goal.

Nange is one of the players Amakhosi are looking to reinforce their squad with ahead of the 2020-21 season, especially now that he is reported to have received his clearance from Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).

Amakhosi have already invited S'fiso Hlanti over to train with them with the view of acquiring his services should their transfer ban appeal be successful.

The pair worked with Hunt at the Students and the coach knows what they can offer Amakhosi and help them win trophies again.

Nange only joined Hunt's team at the start of 2018-19 season from Black and he won the hearts of the majority of football fans in the country with his displays and versatility in the middle of the park.

He is seen as a possible replacement for George Maluleka who left the club for upon the expiry of his contract after signing a pre-contract with them in January.

And while more players continue to be linked to the Glamour Boys, the management's hands are tied as they cannot sign any new players until they hear from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Apart from the abovementioned players, another former Wits player in Thabanga Monare is understood to be one of Amakhosi's targets as he's also a free agent.

In his recent interview, Amakhosi football manager Bobby Motaung said while it's unfortunate that they cannot sign new players until CAS releases the verdict, the management and the technical team will have to exercise patience because the situation is beyond their control.

Motaung is the club's chief negotiator when it comes to striking deals between players and clubs although he doesn't make final decisions on his own.